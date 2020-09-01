 Skip to main content
Man retrieved gun after fight, shot family friend 8 times, records allege
Man retrieved gun after fight, shot family friend 8 times, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man posted a $5,000 cash bond Monday on charges alleging he fought with a family friend Aug. 22, retrieved a handgun and shot the man eight times in the legs.

Jesse Leon, 23, and the man were riding in the backseat of an SUV driven by Leon's relative when Leon began rough playing and punched the 19-year-old man in the face, according to Lake Criminal Court records and police.

The man punched Leon back, and Leon's relatives — who were both in the front seat — pulled over to stop them from fighting, records state.

They placed Leon in the backseat and the man in the front seat and drove Leon home to the 4200 block of Henry Street in Hammond, records state.

As the 19-year-old waited by the SUV, Leon went inside his home and retrieved a black 9mm handgun, records allege.

The man was standing by the SUV when Leon opened fire, shooting the 19-year-old in the back of each leg four times, documents state.

Leon fled on foot, and Leon's relative drove the victim to Franciscan Health Hammond hospital.

Leon was charged Friday with six felony counts, including attempted murder. A magistrate is expected to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf during an initial hearing scheduled for Sept. 9.

