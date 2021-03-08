Man ripped radio off trooper's uniform, fled from traffic stop on foot, police allege

LAKE COUNTY — A man provided a false name during a traffic stop Friday on the Borman Expressway and pushed a state trooper, ripped a police radio from his uniform, then fled on foot before being located by a K-9, authorities allege.

Randy L. Johnson, 37, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was apprehended after a police K-9 found him in a wooded area off the Borman Expressway, an Indiana State Police news release states.

Johnson was pulled over about 8:23 p.m. after a state trooper on patrol saw the man, driving a gray Chevrolet, weave between lanes and nearly strike a semi, police said.

While speaking with Johnson, the trooper noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath and saw several open containers of alcohol inside the Chevrolet, police said.

Johnson identified himself as "Brandon L. Johnson," which a record check proved false, police said. Johnson again provided a false name when asked for his identity a second time, prompting the trooper to ask him to get out of the car.

Then, as the trooper placed one handcuff on Johnson's hand, the man suddenly spun around and pulled away.

The trooper tried, but failed to gain control of Johnson, who then pushed him, grabbed his uniform and pulled his radio off, police said.