Man robbed at gunpoint while delivering pizza

GARY — A pizza delivery driver told police two men rushed him and pointed a gun at him Friday while he was making a delivery to the home they were waiting at.

Police responded about 9:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Lake Street, where they found the driver, a 25-year-old from Gary, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver said he was delivering pizza to a home in the 1200 block of Benton Street when two men approached him from the doorway and pushed him to the ground while he was getting the pizza from the car.

The driver said one of the men held him at gunpoint while he was on the ground and the other grabbed the pizza, Westerfield said.

Both men then fled northbound, Westerfield said.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.

