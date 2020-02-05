You are the owner of this article.
Man robbed dates he met on Grindr app, records allege
A woman checks the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

 Hassan Ammar

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in connection with several robberies of men who were lured to hotel rooms through dates arranged through an online dating service, police announced Tuesday.

Davion Johnson, 20, of Sauk Village was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and theft after he was connected to three attacks since November.

Police say there have been five robberies in Chicago’s downtown area in which suspects arrange on the gay dating app Grindr or other dating sites to meet their victims.

Once the men are in a hotel room, the suspect displays a stun gun and demands money and other valuables. In at least two of the incidents, the suspect used the stun gun after the victims refused to hand over property.

One of the incidents Johnson is charged with involves a 42-year-old man, who told investigators that on Jan. 23, he arranged to meet someone over a dating app. After meeting him in the lobby, they went to his where a man showed a taser and stole his telephone, credit cards and money.

