Man robbed elderly woman after asking to use her bathroom, police say
Man robbed elderly woman after asking to use her bathroom, police say

GRIFFITH — Police are asking for help in locating a man suspected of stealing from a woman after deceptively gaining access to her home.

Griffith police responded about 9 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of East 39th Lane for a report that a man had robbed a home.

Officers spoke with an elderly woman, who said the man had stolen a box with jewelry inside, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

The woman told police the man approached her about 8 p.m. that night at her home, falsely claiming he had crashed a vehicle into her garage, Martin said.

She said the man asked her for a pen and paper so he could take down her information, according to Martin. As the woman was reentering her home to retrieve the items, the man asked if he could use her restroom, which she said she allowed him to do, Martin said.

The woman told officers that after a few minutes, she went into her bedroom and found the man inside a closet, Martin said.

When she told him she would call the police, the man threw her onto the bed and fled the home with a box of jewelry, Martin said.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a light-colored SUV, Martin said.

Police obtained nearby security footage that captured a vehicle suspected to be connected with the incident, according to Martin. He said it appeared to be an early- to mid-2000s model silver Ford Escape.

The woman described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 25 to 30 years old, with a thin build and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, Martin said.

The woman said he was wearing disheveled clothing, including gray shorts and a nondescript shirt, Martin said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Griffith Police Department, Detective Al Tharp, at 219-924-7503, extension 252. People were also encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 219-922-3085.

Martin cautioned the public to never let strangers into their home, even if just momentarily. Suspicious persons and activity should be reported to police, he said.

