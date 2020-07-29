Man robbed elderly woman after asking to use her bathroom, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Police are asking for help in locating a man suspected of stealing from a woman after deceptively gaining access to her home.

Griffith police responded about 9 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of East 39th Lane for a report that a man had robbed a home.

Officers spoke with an elderly woman, who said the man had stolen a box with jewelry inside, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

The woman told police the man approached her about 8 p.m. that night at her home, falsely claiming he had crashed a vehicle into her garage, Martin said.

She said the man asked her for a pen and paper so he could take down her information, according to Martin. As the woman was reentering her home to retrieve the items, the man asked if he could use her restroom, which she said she allowed him to do, Martin said.

The woman told officers that after a few minutes, she went into her bedroom and found the man inside a closet, Martin said.

When she told him she would call the police, the man threw her onto the bed and fled the home with a box of jewelry, Martin said.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a light-colored SUV, Martin said.