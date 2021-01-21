Man said he was 'set to take out a Russian spy' before pulling gun in Schererville bar, police allege

CROWN POINT — A Schererville man told patrons at a Schererville bar he was "an American spy" "sent to "take out a Russian spy" before he pulled a gun on a man Jan. 14, court records show.

Jason L. Kissinger, 46, was tackled by bar patrons, who held him until police arrived at Longshots Sports Bar, 2251 U.S. 41.

Kissinger was released from the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after positing a $6,000 cash bond. His initial hearing was set for Jan. 29, Lake Criminal Court records show.

A Schererville police officer dispatched to the bar about 4:40 p.m. Jan. 14 recovered a black Ruger LCP .380-caliber handgun loaded with five rounds of ammunition and one clip from Kissinger's pants pocket, court records state.

Witnesses told police they were having a conversation when they noticed Kissinger listening to them.

Kissinger made the comment about being a spy, pulled the gun from his pocket and said he was "waiting for orders," court records allege.

At that point, a man exited a bathroom and Kissinger approached him.