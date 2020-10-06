Man says 8-year sentence for stabbing grandparents 'a second chance at life'

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old man apologized to his family Tuesday before accepting an eight-year sentence for stabbing his grandparents in January in their Dyer home.
Nicholas B. Powers, of Dyer, admitted in a plea agreement filed in September that he caused his grandmother to suffer stab wounds to her chest and cuts to her arm, leg, thigh, neck and fingers.
Powers also admitted he caused multiple stab wounds to his grandfather's arm, ribs and back during an attack Jan. 28 in the 8500 block of Towle Street.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Natalie Bokota granted a request from Powers' attorney, Lemuel Stigler, and ordered Powers' physical, mental and emotional health be evaluated and treated in prison as necessary.
Stigler said Powers' plea agreement was crafted with input from his grandparents and parents.
Powers said he believed in God and felt that his sentence was a second chance at life.
He admitted he struggled with drug addiction and likely would have ended up dead if he had continued on that path.
He said he hoped to rehabilitate himself while in prison, so he can live a successful life upon his release.
"I know I can get through it, with the support of my family," he said.
Bokota said she was struck, while reading Powers' confidential presentence investigation report, by the many challenges Powers has faced in life.
"I really give you credit," she said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez asked Bokota to accept Powers' plea agreement.
Bokota accepted the plea agreement and gave Powers credit for 387 days already served while awaiting a resolution in his case.
Adam Jerry King
Ahmad Zaid
Alexander Little
Amber Mazoch
Amber Myles
Amber Schwanke
Andy Richardson
Anthony Lamar Johnson
Anthony Navakas
Anthony Tom Glenn
Articisse Brown
Bernard Weatherly
Brandon Kellum
Brandon Spencer
Brian Cebra
Brittni Ann Campbell
Cameron Devine
Christopher Bell Lehmen
Christopher Grant
Daisy Perez
Damario Lamarr Crawford Jr.
David James Chiarelli
David Robinson
Demetrius Rodgers
Deric Larnard Payton
Dion Marshall
Domenico Anthony Polizzi
Dorothy Ann Mitchell
Edward Auksel
Ethan Nathaniel White
Gerald Taylor
Gregory Lante Glenn
James Gill
James McGahan
James Wells Jones
Jermaine Tito Carr
Jermiah Anthony Sanchez
Jesica Barboza
Johnny Wilbourn
Jonathan Augustynski
Jose Hernandez
Joseph Yankee
Josue Torres
Julian Corral
Kayla Valenzuela
Kerry Lee Peach
Kevin Davon Ursey
Lashawn Reed
Layla Lewis
Legacci Breonna Isbel
Luis Jimenez
Marcus Wade Johnson
Mario Brooks
Marques Good
Megan Renee Steriovski
Melvin Pumphrey
Mercedes Cruz
Mia Holmes
Michael Lulkowski
Nicholas Bray
Nicole Marie Vukin
Qiyona Johnson
Renee Marie Colbert
Robert Earl Patterson Jr.
Roberto Miranda
Shawn Pewitt
Shretha Johnson
Travis Richardson
William Alvin Best
William Carey
Willie Reed
Windell Dowe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!