Man says 8-year sentence for stabbing grandparents 'a second chance at life'
Man says 8-year sentence for stabbing grandparents 'a second chance at life'

Nicholas B. Powers

Nicholas B. Powers

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old man apologized to his family Tuesday before accepting an eight-year sentence for stabbing his grandparents in January in their Dyer home.

Nicholas B. Powers, of Dyer, admitted in a plea agreement filed in September that he caused his grandmother to suffer stab wounds to her chest and cuts to her arm, leg, thigh, neck and fingers.

Powers also admitted he caused multiple stab wounds to his grandfather's arm, ribs and back during an attack Jan. 28 in the 8500 block of Towle Street.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Natalie Bokota granted a request from Powers' attorney, Lemuel Stigler, and ordered Powers' physical, mental and emotional health be evaluated and treated in prison as necessary.

Stigler said Powers' plea agreement was crafted with input from his grandparents and parents.

Powers said he believed in God and felt that his sentence was a second chance at life.

He admitted he struggled with drug addiction and likely would have ended up dead if he had continued on that path.

He said he hoped to rehabilitate himself while in prison, so he can live a successful life upon his release.

"I know I can get through it, with the support of my family," he said.

Bokota said she was struck, while reading Powers' confidential presentence investigation report, by the many challenges Powers has faced in life. 

"I really give you credit," she said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez asked Bokota to accept Powers' plea agreement.

Bokota accepted the plea agreement and gave Powers credit for 387 days already served while awaiting a resolution in his case.

