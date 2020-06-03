Man sentenced after leaving cellphone with 200 child porn images in Region strip club, courts say

HAMMOND — After a Déjà Vu customer found a cellphone loaded with pornographic images of children left behind at the strip club, police launched an investigation that led to the sentencing of an Illinois man.
Philip A. Rice, 44, of Dolton, Illinois, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to a female victim.
On March 5, 2016, a man was sitting in a booth at Déjà Vu, a strip club on Ripley Street in Lake Station. He found a phone and attempted to identify the owner, in which he eventually removed the SIM card and saw the photo gallery.
In the photo gallery, he saw multiple images of nude children in suggestive poses which he found disturbing. He turned the phone into police and detectives found more than 200 explicit images of children under 16 years old, court records said.
Detectives determined the phone belonged to Rice and police were able to contact an underage girl who Rice had been in communication with. Further investigation revealed that he pressured a girl into sending him explicit photos on multiple occasions while she was between the ages of 10 and 12, court records said.
“Mr. Rice received a long prison sentence today for preying on children to satisfy his devious urges,” Kirsch said. “We have always been very active in arresting and prosecuting those who commit crimes against children and this will continue.”
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Indiana State Police and Lake Station Police.
