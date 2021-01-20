Man sentenced for robbing former classmate, man who caught him breaking into car

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was recently ordered to serve three years in a work-release program and three years on probation for robberies in Hammond and St. John.

Devin A. Craig, 21, admitted he worked with two co-defendants to rob a man of an iPhone at gunpoint March 16, 2019, in the 7100 block of McLaughlin Avenue in Hammond, according to his plea agreement.

The victim in the case told police he recognized Craig and his co-defendants from school, court records say.

Craig also pleaded guilty in December to robbing a St. John man who confronted Craig and another co-defendant Jan. 27, 2020, as they broke into his vehicle in the 10600 block of Bailey Street.

When the resident attempted to restrain one of the suspects, the other suspect displayed a gun, court records allege.

Craig and his co-defendant fled in a white SUV, but were stopped by police about 20 minutes later.

Craig was free on bond in the Hammond robbery case when he robbed the man in St. John, online court records show.