Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing mother's ex-boyfriend

CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old man must serve about five more years in prison following his sentencing Friday for fatally stabbing his mother's ex-boyfriend in 2017, when he was 17 years old.

Adrian J. Vargas, of East Chicago, pleaded guilty last fall to voluntary manslaughter, but Judge Samuel Cappas delayed his sentencing in November after he said he was acting in self-defense and didn't intend to kill Manuel A. Mendez, 45.

Cappas said an affidavit Vargas' attorney, John Cantrell, filed after the November hearing was sufficient to clear up the record. He agreed to accept Vargas' plea agreement.

Cappas sentenced Vargas to 16 years in prison, followed by two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program and two years on probation.

With credit for time served since his arrest in 2017 and good time, Vargas has about five more years left to serve behind bars, attorneys said.

Vargas admitted in his plea agreement he stabbed Mendez in the chest Feb. 22, 2017, after he became enraged because Mendez shoved him while trying to remove him from Mendez's home and an adjoining property in the 4900 block of Oak Avenue in Hammond.

Vargas' plea agreement included a floor of 20 years and a cap of 30 years.