Man sentenced to 24 years for involvement in home invasion

VALPARAISO — A DeMotte man was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison for his role in a September 2016 home invasion in which a man was shot in the leg.

Chad Kackos, 36, and several co-defendants also must pay $132,673 in restitution.

Kackos pleaded guilty in July to robbery, a level 2 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Porter County prosecutors agreed to dismiss felony counts of burglary and criminal confinement.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer sentenced Kackos Friday in accordance with his plea agreement, according to defense attorney Bob Harper.

A co-defendant, 32-year-old Joseph Potts, identified Kackos as the shooter as part of a plea deal. Potts pleaded guilty to felony burglary and prosecutors agreed to drop other counts of robbery, criminal confinement and aiding in a burglary, The Times reported.

Potts was sentenced in April 2017 to 20 years in prison. He will serve 75 percent of the sentence, in addition to the possibility of other time cuts.

Two other co-defendants, Andrea and Leslie Wert, both 36 and of Pleasant Township, were charged in the crime.