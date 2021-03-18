 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for knife attack
Man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for knife attack

CROWN POINT — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday for a knife attack more than two years ago at an East Chicago apartment building.

Julian Cauley, of East Chicago, was ordered to serve 3.5 years in prison, followed by 2.5 years on probation, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Cauley already has served part of the prison sentence in the Lake County Jail while awaiting a resolution of his case.

Cauley pleaded guilty in January to battery by means of a deadly weapon and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon.

He admitted in his plea agreement he slit his own throat and was found naked and covered in blood after stabbing a maintenance worker in the arm and chest Nov. 15, 2019, at a building in the 4800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Cauley attempted to stab another worker, but that worker was able to ward off Cauley with a stepladder, according to court records.

Cauley told police he had smoked a lot of synthetic marijuana and heard voices telling him to kill himself before he harmed himself and attacked the workers, documents say.

