Man serving life requests death for Indiana prison slaying

ANDERSON — A man serving two life sentences at an Indiana prison asked for the death penalty for a slaying of a fellow inmate, but a prosecutor said he is reluctant to pursue it.

Tommy P. Holland, 45, of Indianapolis is charged with murder in the stabbing of Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019. Holland appeared in Madison Circuit Court this week and rejected a deal in which he would have pleaded guilty and received a third sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Both the prosecutor and Holland's defense attorney said that Holland told Judge Andrew Hopper he wanted to be executed, The Herald Bulletin reported.

Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Holland told the court that he “will continue to drop bodies until you give me the death penalty.” Holland's attorney, Bryan Williams, confirmed that account.

Cummings said he would think about filing a death penalty case against Holland but that he was leaning against it.

“I don’t want to spend the county’s money,” he said. “If there is no trial it would cost about $50,000. A trial and the appeals could cost $750,000. It’s not an appropriate way to spend taxpayer dollars.”