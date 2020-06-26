You are the owner of this article.
Man sexually abused brothers for years, court records allege
Man sexually abused brothers for years, court records allege

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Portage man was wanted Friday on allegations he sexually abused a boy throughout the last 10 years and also engaged in sexual misconduct with the boy's older brothers.

Michael Langford, 42, was charged June 19 — nearly 10 months after a 15-year-old boy first disclosed to family members that he had been repeatedly sodomized by Langford, Lake Criminal Court records show.

The boy told investigators the sexual abuse began when he was 5 or 6 years old and occurred while he lived in Illinois, various communities in Indiana, Tennessee and most recently in unincorporated Crown Point.

The boy disclosed the alleged sexual abuse because the family was planning to move back to Tennessee, where the children would be more isolated, records state.

The boy told police Langford paid him money after sexually abusing him, and increased the amount depending on the severity of the abuse, records state. Langford alleged kept a ledger and paid the boy after receiving a tax check.

Detectives recovered a ledger with a page for each child, according to court documents.

The boy's brother told police Langford "did terrible sexual things" to them and gave them money and toys afterward, records state.

One of the brothers told police Langford began sexually abusing him at age 12, records state.

Langford was charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony, and two counts of child seduction, a level 5 felony.

