Man shot 2, began pistol-whipping 1 after running out of bullets, records state

CROWN POINT — A Gary man admitted Wednesday he shot and pistol-whipped a man and fired a shot that wounded a bystander during an argument in 2015 over the man being around his child, records show.

Corey L. Thomas' child witnessed the attack March 10, 2015, outside an apartment in the 3800 block of Huron Court in East Chicago's Harbor section, police said.

Thomas, 31, could face three to 16 years in prison, if Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement.

Thomas began arguing about 10:20 p.m. with a woman about his child being around one of the men, who was 27 years old at the time, according to police and court records.

When the man came out of the apartment to check on the woman, Thomas pulled a gun and fired 10 to 15 rounds, records state.

The man was shot multiple times. A bystander, who was 35 years old at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg.

When Thomas ran out of bullets, he began beating the 27-year-old man over the head with the gun, records state.

The man required surgery, has permanent scaring across his body, suffered multiple skull fractures and was treated in an intensive care unit, the plea agreement says.