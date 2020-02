Man shot at Hammond bar after being followed by 2 men, police say

HAMMOND — Following an argument, a man was followed to a Hammond bar where he was shot, police said.

Officers responded at 2:30 a.m. Saturday to Mister Joe's Inc., a bar at 156 142nd St. in Hammond, for a report of shots fired, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 39-year-old man had been in an argument at another location, and then went to the bar.

Two men followed him to Mister Joe’s, where one of them shot the victim in the ankle, Kellogg said.

The two fled from the bar, and the wounded man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

“This was an isolated incident to the parties involved,” Kellogg said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.

