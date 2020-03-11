Man shot by police in Chicago subway sues city, officers

CHICAGO — Lawyers for a 33-year-old man shot and seriously wounded by Chicago police in a downtown subway station filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging officers used excessive force in violation of policies laid out in court-monitored police reforms.

Neither officer seeking to detain Ariel Roman — whose Feb. 28 shooting was captured in bystander video — was properly trained before deployment as part of a city bid to reduce crime on Chicago Transit Authority lines, the suit filed in U.S. District Court said.

The 12-page suit says the city hired the officer who shot Roman as officers struggled to handcuff him knowing that she'd been arrested in 2015 for assaulting a fast-food restaurant worker. It says her partner should have intervened to stop her but instead could be heard telling her, “Shoot him!”

The shooting came the same day Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in response to a spike in crime on the CTA system that dozens more officers from the 13,000-officer police force would be assigned to trains and platforms, including along the Red Line where Roman was shot.