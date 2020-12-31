Man shot dead overnight near Chicago Skyway

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot to death late Wednesday near the Chicago Skyway by one person in a group he got into an argument with, police said.

Kawanis Webb was pronounced dead at a Citgo gas station at 6661 S. State St., where he was shot, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Police are investigating Webb's death as a homicide.

Webb was arguing with a group of four men in a silver SUV about 9:30 p.m. when one of them pulled out a gun and fired at him, police said.

Webb suffered gunshot wounds to his face, chest, back and leg. He was known to police, officials said.

No one was in custody as of early Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.

