 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot dead overnight near Chicago Skyway
breaking urgent

Man shot dead overnight near Chicago Skyway

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Police stock

Chicago Police vehicles wait to receive PPE from World Vision in Chicago April 15.

 Nam Y. Huh, file, aP

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot to death late Wednesday near the Chicago Skyway by one person in a group he got into an argument with, police said.

Kawanis Webb was pronounced dead at a Citgo gas station at 6661 S. State St., where he was shot, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Police are investigating Webb's death as a homicide.

Webb was arguing with a group of four men in a silver SUV about 9:30 p.m. when one of them pulled out a gun and fired at him, police said.

Webb suffered gunshot wounds to his face, chest, back and leg. He was known to police, officials said.

No one was in custody as of early Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

UPDATE: Murder suspect escapee caught; county to seek reimbursement for manhunt

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Dec. 31

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts