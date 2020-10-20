Man shot estranged wife after finding new boyfriend in her bedroom, police say

CROWN POINT — A Florida man was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he shot his estranged wife Sept. 1 in East Chicago after he found her new boyfriend in her bedroom.

Kevin L. Johnson, 39, of Titusville, Florida, arrived about 4 a.m. at the woman's home in the 4900 block of Walsh Avenue to talk, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman's boyfriend told police he went into the bedroom after Johnson asked to talk with her, because he didn't want to be part of their conversation.

The woman told police Johnson called and asked her to talk, so she agreed.

She said Johnson arrived, and "she did not expect the night to take a turn like it did," court records state.

"They had a sexual encounter, and Johnson wanted her to go into her bedroom," according to documents.

The woman told Johnson she didn't want him in her bedroom, but he made an excuse about going to the bathroom and looked in the bedroom, records allege.

When he saw her current boyfriend, he became angry and pointed a gun at her, documents state.