 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot estranged wife after finding new boyfriend in her bedroom, police say
urgent

Man shot estranged wife after finding new boyfriend in her bedroom, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Florida man was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he shot his estranged wife Sept. 1 in East Chicago after he found her new boyfriend in her bedroom.

Kevin L. Johnson, 39, of Titusville, Florida, arrived about 4 a.m. at the woman's home in the 4900 block of Walsh Avenue to talk, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman's boyfriend told police he went into the bedroom after Johnson asked to talk with her, because he didn't want to be part of their conversation.

The woman told police Johnson called and asked her to talk, so she agreed.

She said Johnson arrived, and "she did not expect the night to take a turn like it did," court records state.

"They had a sexual encounter, and Johnson wanted her to go into her bedroom," according to documents.

The woman told Johnson she didn't want him in her bedroom, but he made an excuse about going to the bathroom and looked in the bedroom, records allege.

When he saw her current boyfriend, he became angry and pointed a gun at her, documents state.

The woman said she tackled Johnson, but he shot her once in the chest. Johnson pointed the gun at the boyfriend, who had exited the bedroom, but left before police arrived, records allege.

The bullet lodged in the woman's spine, records say.

The woman told police Johnson went to prison, and she moved on with her life but he stalked her after his release.

Johnson is facing four felony counts, including aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He has previous felony convictions in Illinois and Florida for burglary, retail theft and criminal trespass, records show.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mayor ‘mauled’ by Hammond K-9s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts