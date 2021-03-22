Man shot in both legs; domestic dispute might have led to shooting, police say

GARY — A man was found with gunshot wounds to both legs when police responded late Saturday to a shooting, an official said.

Officers were dispatched about 11:35 p.m. to the 3900 block of Tyler Street, where the found the 47-year-old shot, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Westerfield said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

