Man shot in elbow, police say

GARY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 61-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to the elbow.

Gary Police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus around 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a walk-in gunshot victim, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man said he was in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Street when he was shot in the elbow.

Accounts of the incident vary and there are no suspects at this time, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Wolf at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

The incident is one of several incidents of gun violence that have occurred in the city Thursday and Saturday.

On Thursday, two people were wounded and two others were hurt in separate car crashes after a drive-by shooting at a gathering in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue following a recent homicide victim’s funeral. Earlier Thursday, gunfire damaged a day care in the 2500 block of Harrison Street while children were inside and a restaurant in the 2100 block of Carolina Street, police said.