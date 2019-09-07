{{featured_button_text}}
John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — After gunshots rang out in the area, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of 175th Street, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Officers found a 30-year-old Merrillville man with a gunshot wound to his foot. The man told police he has no idea who shot him, Kellogg said. The man was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

