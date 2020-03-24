Man shot multiple times in stomach, police say; suspect on the loose

HAMMOND — Police are searching for a shooter who fired several shots at a 24-year-old man, wounding him in the stomach.

At 12:20 p.m. Tuesday police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A wounded 24-year-old man told officers that a stranger came to his house and started arguing with him about a vehicle. The argument escalated and the assailant pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, wounding the resident in the stomach.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a smaller, white vehicle and remains at large, Kellogg said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Another person possibly involved in the incident, a 24-year-old man, was found a short distance from the victim’s residence and was taken into custody. Police are investigating the man’s alleged involvement in the shooting.

Kellogg said the investigation is ongoing and the case was an isolated incident.