Man shot multiple times in stomach, police say; suspect on the loose

HAMMOND — Police are searching for a shooter who fired several shots at a 24-year-old man, wounding him in the stomach.
At 12:20 p.m. Tuesday police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
A wounded 24-year-old man told officers that a stranger came to his house and started arguing with him about a vehicle. The argument escalated and the assailant pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, wounding the resident in the stomach.
The shooter drove away from the scene in a smaller, white vehicle and remains at large, Kellogg said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Another person possibly involved in the incident, a 24-year-old man, was found a short distance from the victim’s residence and was taken into custody. Police are investigating the man’s alleged involvement in the shooting.
Kellogg said the investigation is ongoing and the case was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lt. Dave Carter at 219-852-2984 or Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978.
Kenneth Richard Thews
Malcolm Levell Adams
Michael James Ruesken
Robert Sean Bertucci
Sherice Lashay Griffin
Badru Payne
Brian Kyle Romo
Corey Ambrose Reed
Dwight Bizzell Jr.
George Wagner
Tianna Reshaun Burton
Xavier Dominique Sims
Steven Pierre Thomas
Antwan Darnell Washington
Brandon Travelle Hudson
Edward Lee Perry
Eric Smith Jr.
Gale Leoni Brown
Nicholas Jack Bennett
Julio Calzada
Breanna Nicole
Christian Megan Garza
Cody Darrell Cox
Danilo Anthony Soco
Holli Marie Pyle
Jason Craig Foreman
Jasper Kinzie Moore
Jerry Dajuan Haymon Jr.
Jessica Erin Eversole
Jorge Robles
Joshua Darnell Hammonds
Quincy Abdul Harris
Shaun Anton Whitelow
Steven Pierre Thomas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!