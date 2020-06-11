Man shot out woman’s window while driving on county road, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENSSELAER — A man was arrested in Lake County after allegedly shooting out a woman’s car window while driving, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon a woman contacted Jasper County Sheriff’s police to report that her rear vehicle window was shot out near County Road 500 North and County Road 1000 in Rensselaer by another driver, according to a public announcement from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies met with the woman and launched an investigation. A detailed description of the shooter and the vehicle was given to police and the driver was found by authorities in Lake County.

The driver was then taken into custody for unrelated charges, police said.

“This incident is still being investigated and we do not believe that there is any further danger to the public and that this was an isolated incident,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Facebook post of the incident showing a car's shattered rear window has circulated social media and has been shared more than 4,000 times.