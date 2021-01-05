Man shot outside his home while taking out trash

GARY — A man who suffered a gunshot wound early Tuesday told police someone shot him while he was taking out the trash outside his home, an official said.

Police found the 34-year-old man at a local hospital after responding about 1:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Georgia Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The man told officers a suspect suddenly appeared before him while he was outside and shot him in the shoulder.

He did not provide a description of the shooter, Westerfield said.

The man taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Lt. Thomas Pawlak at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

