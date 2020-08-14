Man shot pellet gun at barking dog, hit neighbor holding baby instead, police say

VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old woman said she was standing outside her home holding her child and waiting for her dog when she heard a small popping sound and then felt "excruciating" pain in her back, according to Porter County police.
She reached back to touch the area of pain and discovered she was bleeding, police said.
County police said the woman was shot with a pellet gun by 72-year-old neighbor Michael Maman, who has been charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness.
Maman made an initial appearance Friday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on the charge and was ordered to have no further contact with the neighbor while his case proceeds.
A trial was set for Feb. 1, with preliminary hearings Nov. 2 and Jan. 4.
The incident in question was reported around 7 p.m. July 14 in the 400 block of Ashford Lane in Union Township, police said.
The woman said her dog started barking loudly and as she attempted to quiet it, she was struck by the pellet, according to the incident report.
Police found a "penny sized hole" in the woman's skin that was still bleeding. Medics on the scene advised the woman to visit a non-emergency facility to confirm there was no metal left inside the wound, police said.
Police said they visited nearby homes and determined that just two in the immediate area had pellet guns. The residents of one said they had not taken the gun out for months and said Maman was known for shooting dogs and vehicles in the neighborhood.
Police said it took them an hour to get Maman to come to the door of his home and he reportedly told police he had been drinking alcohol. He said he only uses the pellet gun to shoot at squirrels and had shot once or twice that evening, but could not remember when because he was drinking, police said.
Police said Maman had a clear line of sight to where the woman was shot.
Clymer entered a plea of not guilty on Maman's behalf.
