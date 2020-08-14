Man shot pellet gun at barking dog, hit neighbor holding baby instead, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old woman said she was standing outside her home holding her child and waiting for her dog when she heard a small popping sound and then felt "excruciating" pain in her back, according to Porter County police.

She reached back to touch the area of pain and discovered she was bleeding, police said.

County police said the woman was shot with a pellet gun by 72-year-old neighbor Michael Maman, who has been charged with a felony count of criminal recklessness.

Maman made an initial appearance Friday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer on the charge and was ordered to have no further contact with the neighbor while his case proceeds.

A trial was set for Feb. 1, with preliminary hearings Nov. 2 and Jan. 4.

The incident in question was reported around 7 p.m. July 14 in the 400 block of Ashford Lane in Union Township, police said.

The woman said her dog started barking loudly and as she attempted to quiet it, she was struck by the pellet, according to the incident report.