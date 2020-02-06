Man shot pregnant girlfriend while 1-year-old son sat nearby, court records allege

Police were able to track the vehicle to a South Holland residence, where they took Boatman into custody without incident.

The woman was released from the hospital in stable condition, Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police said they also took statements from witnesses that matched what investigators saw in the video.

Boatman pleaded guilty in November to criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, in connection with the September 2018 case involving the same woman, court records show. In exchange, Lake County prosecutors dismissed four other charges, including two counts of domestic violence with bodily injury of a pregnant woman and two counts domestic battery. A no-contact order was filed in the case.

Boatman was accused of ripping down the door of his pregnant girlfriend's apartment in Hammond on Sept. 17, 2018. He showed up "drunk or under the influence of a narcotic" and hit her in the head with a shoe, court records state.

Boatman then began punching the girlfriend in the head as she tried to shield herself from the blows, court records state. He allegedly threatened to hold the woman hostage, and when she called police, he fled the area, authorities allege.