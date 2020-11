Man shot said he did not remember being wounded, police say

GARY — A 31-year-old Gary man who was checked into a local hospital after being shot late Thursday told police he did not remember how he was wounded and did not want to speak with investigators, officials said.

Police were called about 11:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of West 25th Avenue for a shooting, but officers didn't find anyone wounded in the area, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and later responded to the hospital after the man arrived seeking treatment, police said.

Police released little information Friday and noted an investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary Police Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

