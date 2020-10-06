 Skip to main content
Man shot to death at Lansing motel, police say
Man shot to death at Lansing motel, police say

LANSING — A 34-year-old man was killed Monday night in a shooting linked to a domestic dispute at a local motel, Lt. Al Phillips said.

Lansing police took one person into custody after the shooting about 11:45 p.m. at United Motel, 2249 Bernice Road, Phillips said.

When officers arrived, they found the man inside a motel room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150.

