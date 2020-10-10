 Skip to main content
Man shot to death in 45th homicide of year in rash of gun violence that wounded 2 others
Man shot to death in 45th homicide of year in rash of gun violence that wounded 2 others

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — Shootings left one dead and two others wounded early Saturday as a wave of gun violence continued for a second day.

The death of a 27-year-old man marks the 45th homicide victim in Gary for 2020. The coroner said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident that occurred early Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Frank Bonner-Ford, was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, the Lake County coroner said.

Police were called at 3:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of Jackson Street for shots fired and found Bonner-Ford, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield. Gary police and Lake County CSI assisted at the scene.

Two previous early Saturday shootings left two more wounded, police said. 

At 1:12 a.m, officers found a gunshot victim inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue. A 47-year-old Gary man told police he was driving when he felt his legs go numb, stating he does not know who shot him or why. 

At 2:06 a.m. a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Westerfield said. The victim said he was in the 1700 block of Garfield Street when he heard shots fired and he was hit in the hip/buttocks area. He told officers a neighbor drove him to the hospital from the scene. 

On Thursday, two people were wounded and two others were hurt in separate car crashes after a drive-by shooting at a gathering in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue following a recent homicide victim’s funeral. Earlier Thursday, gunfire damaged a day care in the 2500 block of Harrison Street while children were inside and a restaurant in the 2100 block of Carolina Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. Those with information about nonfatal shootings are asked to call Gary Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

