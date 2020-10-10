Man shot to death in 45th homicide of year in rash of gun violence that wounded 2 others

GARY — Shootings left one dead and two others wounded early Saturday as a wave of gun violence continued for a second day.

The death of a 27-year-old man marks the 45th homicide victim in Gary for 2020. The coroner said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident that occurred early Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Frank Bonner-Ford, was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, the Lake County coroner said.

Police were called at 3:30 a.m. to the 4200 block of Jackson Street for shots fired and found Bonner-Ford, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield. Gary police and Lake County CSI assisted at the scene.

Two previous early Saturday shootings left two more wounded, police said.

At 1:12 a.m, officers found a gunshot victim inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue. A 47-year-old Gary man told police he was driving when he felt his legs go numb, stating he does not know who shot him or why.