Man shot to death in homicide, coroner says

GARY — A 27-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide that occurred early Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Frank Bonner-Ford, was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, the Lake County coroner said.

Bonner-Ford was shot in the 4200 block of Jackson Street, the coroner said.

Gary Police and Lake County CSI assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. Those with information about nonfatal shootings are asked to call Gary detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

