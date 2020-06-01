You are the owner of this article.
Man shot to death, Region cops say
alert urgent

Lauren Cross

GARY — A man died Sunday after he was shot, police said.

Gary police responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of West 5th Avenue, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside an area building, Westerfield said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office declared the man dead about 5:30 p.m.

Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

