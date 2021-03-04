 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot to death was known by shooter, police say
urgent

Man shot to death was known by shooter, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic copy
File
6:46 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

GARY — A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man shot to death Tuesday was known by the suspected assailant, police said.

Aaron Hawkins, who Gary police found about 3:30 p.m. while responding to the 2100 block of Vermont Street for a shooting, was unresponsive in a home's basement when officers arrived, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Hawkins had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life when medics checked him at the scene, Westerfield said.

3:12 WATCH NOW: Coming Sunday: "Hoosiers We've Lost"

Lake County coroner's investigators arrived later and pronounced him dead about 5:20 p.m., a coroner's release states. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police and firefighters, Lake County CSI and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit all responded to the scene, the coroner's release states.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact investigators at 219-755-3855.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Young appears before committee for deputy OMB job

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts