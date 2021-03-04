Man shot to death was known by shooter, police say

GARY — A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man shot to death Tuesday was known by the suspected assailant, police said.

Aaron Hawkins, who Gary police found about 3:30 p.m. while responding to the 2100 block of Vermont Street for a shooting, was unresponsive in a home's basement when officers arrived, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Hawkins had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life when medics checked him at the scene, Westerfield said.

Lake County coroner's investigators arrived later and pronounced him dead about 5:20 p.m., a coroner's release states. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police and firefighters, Lake County CSI and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit all responded to the scene, the coroner's release states.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.