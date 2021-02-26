 Skip to main content
Man shot while driving on Dan Ryan expressway with woman, child in car, police say
STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was wounded by gunfire as he was driving Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway with a woman and 1-year-old child in his car, authorities said.

The Chicago man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the two passengers were unharmed, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

Police say the driver was heading northbound about 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 94 south of Garfield Boulevard when someone in an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction fired shots at his vehicle, striking him.

Immediately after the shooting, the driver exited I-94 at West 35th Street as the other vehicle continued northbound on the interstate, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital shortly after responders arrived to the scene.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

