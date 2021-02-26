Man shot while driving on Dan Ryan expressway with woman, child in car, police say

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was wounded by gunfire as he was driving Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway with a woman and 1-year-old child in his car, authorities said.

The Chicago man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the two passengers were unharmed, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

Police say the driver was heading northbound about 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 94 south of Garfield Boulevard when someone in an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction fired shots at his vehicle, striking him.

Immediately after the shooting, the driver exited I-94 at West 35th Street as the other vehicle continued northbound on the interstate, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital shortly after responders arrived to the scene.

Illinois State Police are investigating.