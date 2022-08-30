 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man slain at Gary tire shop identified

Gary shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop Monday. 

 Joseph Hosey

GARY — A man shot to death at a Glen Park tire shop Monday has been identified.

Said Saad, 47, was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at Happy Way Tire Shop, according to Lake County County Coroner David Pastrick's office.

A passerby reported seeing a man firing a gun into the East Ridge Road tire shop before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan about 5 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, Saad, a resident of East Chicago, was already dead, according to police.

A second man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Detective Sgt. Daryl Gordon or Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Joseph Hosey is the executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.

