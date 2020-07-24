Man slashed with knife outside gas station; suspect still at large, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man was transported to a local hospital after another person attacked him with a knife early Friday, police said.

Police had not made an arrest as of Friday afternoon but identified the suspect as a 48-year-old man from Gary.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. to the 2000 block of Grant Street for a report of a stabbing, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police spoke with a man who told them he was sitting outside near a gas station when the suspect, who was angry with him, approached, Westerfield said.

He told police the suspect then slashed him across his left arm with a knife, Westerfield said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. "The wound is nonfatal but does require medical intervention," Westerfield said.