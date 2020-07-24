You are the owner of this article.
Man slashed with knife outside gas station; suspect still at large, police say
Man slashed with knife outside gas station; suspect still at large, police say

GARY — A man was transported to a local hospital after another person attacked him with a knife early Friday, police said.

Police had not made an arrest as of Friday afternoon but identified the suspect as a 48-year-old man from Gary.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. to the 2000 block of Grant Street for a report of a stabbing, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police spoke with a man who told them he was sitting outside near a gas station when the suspect, who was angry with him, approached, Westerfield said.

He told police the suspect then slashed him across his left arm with a knife, Westerfield said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. "The wound is nonfatal but does require medical intervention," Westerfield said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

