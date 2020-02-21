Man stabs woman 7 times after she rejects his advances, court records say

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man fled on a bicycle after allegedly stabbing a woman seven times for rebuffing his advances, court records said. When police found him riding his bike after the attack, he allegedly repeatedly said, “I did it. I stabbed her.”
Gregory L. Grubbe, 55, of Crown Point was charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious injury, according to Superior Court of Lake County Court records.
At 5:21 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a reported stabbing that happened inside a home in the 900 block of Ridge Street in Crown Point. When officers entered the house they found a woman who directed them upstairs where the victim was lying.
They found her with a large amount of blood coming from wounds in both her legs. Police applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived and took the woman to a local hospital, records state.
The victim told officers she was stabbed by Grubbe, who fled the scene before police arrived, court records said. Another person in the house told police Grubbe uses a bicycle and he might be riding it.
Police found an address connected with Grubbe and set up a perimeter in the area to search in the 2200 block of West 93rd Place in Crown Point.
Another Crown Point officer found a man riding a bicycle in the 9300 block of 93rd Place, who he identified as Grubbe. Police stopped the man and a lock-blade knife was found in his pocket.
Then Grubb spontaneously said, “I did it,” court records said.
Police said Grubb repeated “I did it. I stabbed her,” and as the officer removed the knife from his pocket, Grubbe said, “That is the knife I used.”
The victim was interviewed at the hospital, where an emergency room nurse told police the woman had considerable blood loss from four stab wounds on her left leg and three stab wounds on her right leg. Medical staff said she would need surgery to close the wounds.
The woman told police she was at her home that morning with a female friend, a male acquaintance and Grubbe. She said the group had spent the night playing dice and drinking when she and Grubbe went upstairs to watch television and the two got into an argument over their relationship. She told police she and Grubbe were previously in a relationship for three years but it ended and she now considered him as a friend.
Grubbe then became angry as she turned down his romantic advances while they watched television and he began pounding on her legs and hitting her in the face with his hands, court records said.
As he continued to strike her legs, she then noticed blood on her pants and she screamed for help. Her friends downstairs ran up to help her and Grubbe fled the residence. Her condition is unknown at this time, police said.
Grubbe is currently in custody at Lake County Jail and bail is set at $60,000.