Man stabs woman 7 times after she rejects his advances, court records say

Then Grubb spontaneously said, “I did it,” court records said.

Police said Grubb repeated “I did it. I stabbed her,” and as the officer removed the knife from his pocket, Grubbe said, “That is the knife I used.”

The victim was interviewed at the hospital, where an emergency room nurse told police the woman had considerable blood loss from four stab wounds on her left leg and three stab wounds on her right leg. Medical staff said she would need surgery to close the wounds.

The woman told police she was at her home that morning with a female friend, a male acquaintance and Grubbe. She said the group had spent the night playing dice and drinking when she and Grubbe went upstairs to watch television and the two got into an argument over their relationship. She told police she and Grubbe were previously in a relationship for three years but it ended and she now considered him as a friend.

Grubbe then became angry as she turned down his romantic advances while they watched television and he began pounding on her legs and hitting her in the face with his hands, court records said.