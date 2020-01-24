You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man stealing bank cards from elderly at grocery stores, police say
urgent

Man stealing bank cards from elderly at grocery stores, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing from elderly customers at grocery stores, police said. 

On Friday authorities released images of a man who has been stealing credit and debit cards from senior citizens and then using the cards to make large purchases, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photos is asked to contact police at 219-874-3221 or to send a message through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts