Man stealing bank cards from elderly at grocery stores, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing from elderly customers at grocery stores, police said.
On Friday authorities released images of a man who has been stealing credit and debit cards from senior citizens and then using the cards to make large purchases, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
Anyone who can identify the man in the photos is asked to contact police at 219-874-3221 or to send a message through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page.