Man stole debit card at gunpoint after illegally entering home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — A man illegally entered a person's home and stole several items at gunpoint, including the resident's debit card, police said.

Merrillville police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect in that incident, which occurred July 16 in the Turkey Creek subdivision, police said.

Photos provided by police show he is a black male, with short black hair and dark eyes.

The suspect later withdrew more than $1,000 from an ATM near the intersection of Ridge Road and Pierce Street, in Gary, police said. He was last seen at that location.

Police asked anyone with information pertaining to the suspect's identity to contact Merrillville police Detective Matt Vasel, at 219-769-3531, or at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.