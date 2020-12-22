Man stole from cash register while threatening clerk at Hammond Walgreens, police say

HAMMOND — A man grabbed money from a cash register and threatened a clerk at a Walgreens early Monday before taking off, police said.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the store, at 6905 Kennedy Ave., for a reported robbery.

Witnesses reported the man appeared to be making a small purchase when he reached into the register and took an unknown amount of money while making threats, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The man was seen leaving the store in a vehicle.

No one reported seeing a weapon or said the man implied he had one, Kellogg said.

Additional details were not available early Monday. Kellogg said more information will be disclosed as it becomes available.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact the Hammond Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-852-2906.