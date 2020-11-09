Man stood on woman's neck, hit her with gun while holding her hostage, records allege

Marin dragged the woman around a room by her hair and clothes and pushed her onto a bed, records allege.

She told police he used his foot to step on her neck several different times and struck her in the right eye with a gun.

The woman said Marin threatened to kill her and told her she would never see her children again. She was so scared, she urinated on herself, court records allege.

As Marin was telling her to unlock her phone, she was able to make and SOS 911 call. Dispatchers initially heard the woman crying and Marin yelling and possibly hitting her, records state.

When police arrived at the door, Marin took the woman to a bedroom and told her to be quiet, records state.

He continued to say he was going to kill her and himself while pointing the gun under his chin, records state. The woman told police a dispatcher kept calling her, and she was able to put the phone on speaker.

Marin agreed to release her, walked her to the front door, pushed her out and shut the door, records state. Police negotiators arrived, and Marin eventually agreed to surrender.

The woman suffered a cut to her eye and bruising to her chest and shoulder, records state.