Man stood on woman's neck, hit her with gun while holding her hostage, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man stood on his ex-girlfriend's neck while pressing a gun to her forehead, struck her with the gun and threatened to kill her before she was able to make a discreet "SOS" 911 call, court records allege.
Steven A. Marin, 25, was taken into custody after a standoff with police Oct. 25 at his family's home in the 7000 block of California Avenue, according to court documents.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins affirmed Marin's not guilty pleas during a formal appearance last week, online court records show.
Marin was charged Oct. 26 with criminal confinement, a level 3 felony; domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation and domestic battery, all level 5 felonies; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, intimidation, strangulation and pointing a firearm, all level 6 felonies.
The woman told police she left work at a Schererville bar early Oct. 25 and was visiting a friend's home when Marin began demanding she go to his home, records allege.
The woman went, because she feared Marin would show up at her home while her children were present, according to court documents.
The woman initially left her phone in her car, but Marin demanded she go get it, records state. When Marin began looking through her phone, he allegedly became irate about messages from a man.
Marin dragged the woman around a room by her hair and clothes and pushed her onto a bed, records allege.
She told police he used his foot to step on her neck several different times and struck her in the right eye with a gun.
The woman said Marin threatened to kill her and told her she would never see her children again. She was so scared, she urinated on herself, court records allege.
As Marin was telling her to unlock her phone, she was able to make and SOS 911 call. Dispatchers initially heard the woman crying and Marin yelling and possibly hitting her, records state.
When police arrived at the door, Marin took the woman to a bedroom and told her to be quiet, records state.
He continued to say he was going to kill her and himself while pointing the gun under his chin, records state. The woman told police a dispatcher kept calling her, and she was able to put the phone on speaker.
Marin agreed to release her, walked her to the front door, pushed her out and shut the door, records state. Police negotiators arrived, and Marin eventually agreed to surrender.
The woman suffered a cut to her eye and bruising to her chest and shoulder, records state.
Marin is facing petitions to revoke his probation in two previous cases, including a 2015 residential entry case and a 2013 battery case. In the battery case, Marin was accused of punching a man who had dated Marin's girlfriend in the past, causing the man to suffer skull fractures.
