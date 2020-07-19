You are the owner of this article.
Man strikes fence after ignoring police attempts to pull him over
Man strikes fence after ignoring police attempts to pull him over

Police stock
File, The Times

HAMMOND — After police tried to stop a motorist for violating traffic laws, the driver skirted officer's attempts to pull him over and drove to a neighboring state.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Hammond police attempted to stop a driver who committed multiple traffic violations along Hohman Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said in a press release.

The driver refused to stop and drove into Illinois. Police then observed the car in the backyard of an Illinois residence.

Police said the car stopped after striking a fence.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident or injuries. An AR-15 rifle was located inside of the vehicle.

Charges are pending. Additional information will be released when it becomes available, police said.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

