Man strikes fence after ignoring police attempts to pull him over

HAMMOND — After police tried to stop a motorist for violating traffic laws, the driver skirted officer's attempts to pull him over and drove to a neighboring state.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Hammond police attempted to stop a driver who committed multiple traffic violations along Hohman Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said in a press release.
The driver refused to stop and drove into Illinois. Police then observed the car in the backyard of an Illinois residence.
Police said the car stopped after striking a fence.
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident or injuries. An AR-15 rifle was located inside of the vehicle.
Charges are pending. Additional information will be released when it becomes available, police said.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
