Man strikes fence after ignoring police attempts to pull him over

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — After police tried to stop a motorist for violating traffic laws, the driver skirted officer's attempts to pull him over and drove to a neighboring state.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Hammond police attempted to stop a driver who committed multiple traffic violations along Hohman Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said in a press release.

The driver refused to stop and drove into Illinois. Police then observed the car in the backyard of an Illinois residence.

Police said the car stopped after striking a fence.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident or injuries. An AR-15 rifle was located inside of the vehicle.

Charges are pending. Additional information will be released when it becomes available, police said.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.