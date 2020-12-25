Man strikes plea deal in homicide inside Gary gas station

CROWN POINT — A man could face up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man inside a Gary gas station.

Terry L. Horton Jr., 23, of Gary, admitted to one count of assisting a criminal, a level 3 felony.

Horton had been facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Dorell Townsend, 22, of Gary, on May 31 inside a gas station in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Horton's plea agreement requires he cooperate with the state's prosecution of his co-defendant, whose murder case remains sealed because he is not yet in custody.

Horton was represented by defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh during a hearing last week before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez handled the case for the state.

Horton bumped into Townsend's girlfriend, and the two stopped to have a discussion, according to Horton's plea agreement.

Surveillance video showed the co-defendant pulled a gun from his shorts as Horton and Townsend talked, waited for a woman and three children to pass, and shot Townsend to death, records allege.