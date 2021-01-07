Man struck Munster cop with car after being caught stealing from vehicles, police say

MUNSTER — A 39-year-old Chicago man struck a Munster police officer with a car, knocking him to the ground, while speeding away as the officer was investigating a report of someone stealing from vehicles early Tuesday, an official alleged.

The officer tried to stop the man as he exited a vehicle that matched the description of one someone reported was being stolen from, said Munster police Lt. John Peirick.

Munster officers first responded to a report of thefts from vehicles about 12:30 a.m. at Hohman Avenue and Timrick Drive.

About that time, the officer noticed the man getting out of a dark Sedan on Evergreen Lane and commanded him to stop where he was. The man instead got back into the car and began to speed away, Peirick said.

As the man was fleeing, part of the vehicle struck the officer and knocked him to the ground, Peirick said.

The officer then called for backup, prompting other officers with Munster, Dyer and Lake County police to pursue the driver.

The man led police through Dyer and into Chicago, where Lake County police ultimately arrested him, Peirick said.

Officers located several tools inside the car that the man is suspected of stealing from other vehicles in Munster.