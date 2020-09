Man suspected of firing shots into convenience store; police seek help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are searching for a man suspected of firing a gun at a Citgo gas station last week.

Gary officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 27 to the station, at 1501 Broadway, where the suspect is believed to have fired several shots, police officials said.

Officers found the convenience store building damaged and shell casings in the area, police said.

Surveillance images showed the suspect is a black male who appeared to be in his 30s, with short, dark hair. He wore a white T-shirt and dark pants, photos show.

The man was seen leaving the store in a black Chevrolet Avalanche, with a black female in a passenger seat, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on the man's identity to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond of the Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-7300, extension 32003. Tipsters can also leave information through the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

