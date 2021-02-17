Man suspected of shooting at police charged in subsequent pursuit that ended in East Chicago

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man remains a suspect in a shooting Jan. 30 involving a railroad police officer in Chicago and has been charged in connection with a pursuit Feb. 3 that ended with a crash in East Chicago, officials said.

Anthony Harris, 27, of Chicago, was taken into custody Feb. 3 after a crash in the 1200 block of Chicago Avenue in East Chicago, Chicago police said.

Harris is suspected of shooting at a Norfolk Southern police officer Jan. 30 while the officer investigated a burglary on railroad property in Chicago, said Jeff DeGraff, spokesman for Norfolk Southern.

"I can confirm that this suspect was also involved in the shooting from the weekend prior," DeGraff said.

A Norfolk Southern officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect Jan. 30 in the 4800 block of Halsted Street in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department told NBC5 Chicago the officer wasn't wounded, but he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center as a precaution. The officer's patrol vehicle was damaged by gunfire, NBC5 reported.