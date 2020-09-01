Man swindled out of $700 in phone scam, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A 50-year-old Munster man was scammed out of $700 by a person who falsely claimed to represent the Social Security Administration, police say.

The man reported Friday that the suspect told him his social security number had been compromised, and that an arrest warrant was about to be issued for him, according to Munster police.

Police say the man and his daughter then went to a local Target and purchased two gift cards worth $700, then gave the cards' redemption codes to the suspect.

Investigators had no other leads on the case, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

Peirick added that scams of this nature typically originate from overseas, making them difficult to identify the origin ore charge potential suspects,

"No matter how legitimate an offer or request may look or sound, do not ever give your personal information, such as account information, credit and debit card numbers, social security numbers, passwords, to anyone unless you have initiated the contact and know the other party is reputable," Peirick said.

Police reminded the public that government agencies will never request payment through pre-paid cards. Anyone who is contacted by a potential scammer is urged to call their local police department.