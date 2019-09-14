WHITING — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after he drove his vehicle into Lake Michigan, firefighters said.
Shortly after 8 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle crashed into the lake near the pier at Whiting Lakefront Park, according to the Whiting Fire Department.
A white passenger car was partially submerged in the lake, it's mid-section and back end hoisted up on the rocks along the break wall.
The man was already out of his car by the time firefighters arrived and was taken to a local hospital, firefighters said. His injuries and condition are unknown at this time.
Jerry Smith, a photographer, was out shooting photos when he encountered the wreck.
“I turned around, I was walking back from the pier, and boom, the car was right there, right along the rocks," Smith said. “Almost completely in the lake and I was like, 'Whoa, something is wrong here...'”
Smith said he walked around in the area after the crash to check if any pedestrians were hurt and saw officers assisting the driver. He said he saw no other people injured.
“Luckily if it wasn't for those rocks, the car would've been completely submerged and the driver, who is a male, would have been trapped,” Smith said. “The only way he could've gotten out was through the windows...”