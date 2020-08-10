Man taken to hospital after disturbance breaks out at Munster bar, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Late Friday evening, Munster police responded to an incident at a local bar that sent one to the hospital.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to Marko's Bar & Grill for a physical disturbance inside of the bar, said Munster police Lt. John Peirick.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a wound to his head.

At this time, there are no suspects in the case, Peirick said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6630.

