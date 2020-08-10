You are the owner of this article.
Man taken to hospital after disturbance breaks out at Munster bar, police say
Man taken to hospital after disturbance breaks out at Munster bar, police say

STOCK Police - Munster

STOCK Police - Munster

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — Late Friday evening, Munster police responded to an incident at a local bar that sent one to the hospital.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to Marko's Bar & Grill for a physical disturbance inside of the bar, said Munster police Lt. John Peirick.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a wound to his head.

At this time, there are no suspects in the case, Peirick said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6630.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

