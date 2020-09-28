Man threatens woman with rifle, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Whiting man punched a woman in the head and threatened her with a rifle Sept. 19 as her children watched, court records allege.

Ruben Garcia Jr., 40, initially refused to leave his apartment in the 1100 block of Benedict Avenue, Lake Criminal Court records state.

After speaking with a negotiator from the Hammond Police Department, Garcia came out and was taken into custody, records state.

The woman told police Garcia, a former member of a Chicago gang, had not been himself for a couple of months because he wasn't taking his psychiatric medication, according to court documents.

She alleged Garcia beat her with a belt about two weeks earlier and told her Sept. 19 it had been about two weeks since the previous alleged abuse and he "could feel the aggression coming," records state.

The woman told police Garcia became upset about a salt lamp and hit her in the head with a closed fist. When he tried to hit her again, she kicked him and Garcia chased her out of the apartment while holding an AR-15 rifle, records state.

The woman returned in an attempt to remove her children from the apartment, but Garcia met her at the back porch and pointed the rifle at her, documents allege.